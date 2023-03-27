In the fallout of a decisive NSW election result, Liberal Party figures have begun sorting through the entrails of a campaign that finished with voters kicking the Coalition out of office after 12 years in power.

It took only four hours from polls closing for former NSW premier Dominic Perrottet to deliver a concession speech, congratulating NSW Labor and Premier-elect Chris Minns on their win.

The Coalition had 48 seats going into Saturday. But with a 6.8% primary swing against it and with half of the vote counted so far, the partner parties have won 25 seats and are projected to pick up just a handful more. It’s the worst result for the Coalition since the 1995 NSW election, but Liberals who have spoken to Crikey agree it’s not as bad as it could have been.