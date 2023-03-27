The final domino in mainland state politics has fallen, with Labor’s Chris Minns winning the NSW election over the weekend — bad news if you’re a gambling reform advocate; terrible news if you’re a Liberal.

So how have the conservative party and its media allies been reacting? Predictably well.

This does not reflect the will of the people

“We don’t want Labor! Now we’ve got Labor! Thanks, Liberals. That’s what you’ve given us. Thanks, Matt Kean. Thanks, Dominic Perrottet. You’ve given us a Labor government! We don’t want a Labor government. That is not what the people of NSW want,” said Rowan Dean (who would presumably be yelling this whether on camera or not) on Sky News’ Outsiders, which is increasingly resembling a hard-right primal scream therapy session.