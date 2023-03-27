The NSW election marks yet another disappointing result for fringe and extreme political figures and parties who were unable to capitalise on an anemic election campaign and any vestiges of COVID-19 frustration.

A number of conspiracy and conspiracy-promoting figures contested last week’s election. While the major parties fought over gambling and the cost of living, these parties and candidates focused on issues such as vaccines and LGBTQIA+ rights.

But even with a change of government after 12 years and the emergence of other microparties set to sit in NSW Parliament for the first time, the conspiracy-promoting and far-right parties did not have a major impact at the ballot box.