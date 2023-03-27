Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto has been unsuccessful in his move to expel Liberal MP Moira Deeming from the parliamentary partyroom for her attendance at an anti-trans rights rally that was also attended by supportive neo-Nazis. Deeming has denied any wrongdoing. Following a meeting that lasted over two hours this morning, the partyroom voted in favour of a nine-month suspension instead.

Deeming attended the “Let Women Speak” rally organised by British anti-trans rights campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull at Victoria’s Parliament House on March 18. That same weekend, Pesutto announced he had met with Deeming to discuss her part in “organising, promoting and participating in a rally with speakers and other organisers who themselves have been publicly associated with far right-wing extremist groups including neo-Nazi activists”.

“At our meeting I informed Ms Deeming that I will move a motion at the next partyroom meeting to expel her as a member of the parliamentary Liberal Party as her position is untenable,” he said at the time, while Deeming insisted: “Nobody endorsed those Nazis. We all condemned them. But nobody listened to what the women actually said.”