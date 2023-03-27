Pundits warn that civil war may be coming to Israel. In fact, civil war has already arrived.

In just the first 10 weeks of this year, bloody violence in all parts of the country has resulted in nearly 100 dead and thousands wounded, along with waves of mass civil disobedience and a looming constitutional crisis. All this follows an unprecedentedly tumultuous period in Israeli politics — five indecisive elections in just four years.

But what exactly is this war being fought over?