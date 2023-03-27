After Xi Jinping’s very ceremonious visit to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Qin Gang said: “The principal contradiction in today’s world is not at all a so-called democracy v autocracy played up by a handful of countries, but a struggle between development and containment of development, and between global justice and power politics.”

The visit was ostensibly about China’s latest attempt to broker peace in Ukraine, yet the end of Russia’s war was barely mentioned in various communiques from both sides, apart from Xi claiming China was “impartial”. Instead, China instead gave a clear signal that, with Russia as its partner, it wants to shape a new world order.

According to Qin, apparently it’s all about democracy: “China and Russia are committed to promoting a multipolar world and greater democracy in international relations, which meets the demand for upholding international equity and justice, and fits in well with building a community with a shared future for mankind.”