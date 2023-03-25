NSW premier-elect Chris Minns ran a small-target campaign but appears to have won big in Saturday’s election.
Labor is on track to form a majority government, picking up at least nine seats from the Coalition and looking likely to get the 47 required to govern in its own right.
It’s the third time since World War II that NSW Labor has managed to go from opposition to government, and the victory comes after 12 years in opposition.
