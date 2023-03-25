Allegations of “dirty tricks” have emerged in the regional seat of Murray, which the Nationals are trying to claw back from independent Helen Dalton.

Upper house Nationals MP Wes Fang posted a video to Facebook on Saturday which he said showed Murray taking down a corflute promoting her rival Peta Betts.

The video showed Dalton holding a pair of scissors. Another man, wearing a Dalton hat, can be heard saying “don’t know what happened there”.