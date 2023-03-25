NSW could change government for the first time since 2011 after the votes are counted tonight.

It’s a tight race, but several recent polls have shown Labor increasing its lead over the Coalition, and betting markets are giving more than five times the money if the current government wins again.

However it’s far from a sure thing, and many analysts believe a hung Parliament is possible. In the case of a Labor victory, it appears more likely the party would form a minority government rather than sweep into power on a large state-wide swing.