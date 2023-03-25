Dominic Perrottet has resigned as leader of the Liberal Party as Chris Minns becomes the next premier of NSW after voters allowed the Labor Party to form a likely majority government.

“The people of New South Wales voted to put in a government that put people at the heart of all decision-making, and we will not let them down,” Minns told supporters on Saturday night after he received a congratulatory call from Perrottet.

Minns thanked Perrottet for his service and said that the “respect and civility” in this campaign was a model for the way democracy can be “done right” across the country.