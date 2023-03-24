If there’s one lesson investors and lenders to licensed banks should have learnt over the past fortnight, it’s don’t trust Western governments as far as you can throw them.

The tens of thousands of shareholders in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) were collectively sitting on a public company worth US$15.8 billion when the stock last traded at US$267.39 on March 7 — and then bang, government intervention rendered it worthless three days later.

Sure, a big share of the blame rests with flighty venture capitalists and the tech sector, which led the charge in withdrawing US$42 billion of deposits in just 24 hours.