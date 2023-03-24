Well, NSW sure has put on a show in the last days of the election with a typically cheeky and rambunctious, verrrrrry Sydney (checks notes) brutal and frightening assault on peaceful LGBTQIA+ protesters by hard right religious thugs outside a Mark Latham One Nation event.

Actually, verrrrrry Sydney is right. Just not Sydney as it wants to be known now: Pride, rainbow, all that. It’s more thug war, New Guard stuff — an older Sydney.

Though Premier Dominic Perrottet was fortunate that no Liberal state MPs attended this festival of ressentiment, he must be cursing his luck. During this election campaign, this personally conservative Opus Dei Roman Catholic, from one of the party’s several “rights”, has managed to take the fight to a Labor opposition that had the election as its to win.