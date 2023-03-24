Fringe and conspiracy-promoting figures and groups are once again predicting that this weekend’s NSW election will see them swept into power on a wave of popular support, despite their repeated failed attempts to make an impact at previous elections.

Excluding an attack on LGBTQIA+ protesters near a church earlier this week, the NSW election campaign has been largely unaffected by the efforts of extreme candidates to insert themselves into the action.

Issues like health, infrastructure, cost of living and gambling have dominated policy debate rather than vaccines or LGBTQIA+ rights. Similarly, polling gives most fringe candidates a near-zero chance of being elected. Still, here are the parties and candidates hoping to beat the odds.