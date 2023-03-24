Candidates campaigning for a NSW seat as large as Germany have put tens of thousands of kilometres behind them trying to woo voters ahead of Saturday’s election.

Barwon’s National Party candidate Annette Turner has logged up to 15,000 kilometres since September, while the Labor candidate Joshua Roberts-Garnsey has travelled nearly 5000 kilometres. Incumbent MP Roy Butler said his car was a year old and had carried him 60,000 kilometres, including 10,000 in the past two months.

“It’s not a challenge to me. I’ve spent my life travelling,” Turner told Crikey in an interview outside a pre-poll station in Broken Hill.