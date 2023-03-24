This month we see the end of Reverend Fred Nile’s time in NSW Parliament after 41 years — one of the longest parliamentary runs in Australian history.

However, he is leaving with little fanfare and his absence will have almost no effect on NSW politics. Why is this?

In the four decades since he arrived, his conservative Christian grouping has been through many iterations — first the Festival of Light, then the Call to Australia Group and the Christian Democratic Party, and finally the Revive Australia Party (Fred Nile Alliance). He accomplished in that time mainly a blocking role, as he has not really achieved any significant legislation.