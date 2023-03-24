The sudden death of millions of fish in the Darling-Baaka River has triggered heartbreak and frustration in NSW’s far west.

Emotions ran high at a community meeting in Menindee on Tuesday, where government officials who tried to assure residents the local water was safe to drink were made to sip cups of it in front of the crowd.

Days before, the river flowing through Menindee had been filled with floating dead fish, choked to death by extremely low oxygen levels in the water.