Interest rate rises are pushing more and more companies in Australia to collapse, data shows, and experts warn of more insolvencies to come as the tax office comes knocking for the first time in years.

The rates of businesses entering administration in Australia fell extremely low during the pandemic, as the below chart shows. The government’s much-publicised cash handouts to businesses to retain staff (JobKeeper) and the much less publicised cash handouts to businesses for no reason at all (cashflow boost) kept many otherwise dying companies ticking along.

In 2022 and 2023 that began to unwind. Rising interest rates sent businesses to the wall. And after a little break for summer, it’s not over.