The Bruce Lehrmann defamation proceedings took a “remarkable” twist on Thursday when the Federal Court learned the former Liberal staffer had, at the 11th hour, changed his mind about calling his original criminal lawyer to give evidence.

Lehrmann is currently suing journalists Samantha Maiden and Lisa Wilkinson and their respective employers News Corp and Network 10 over interviews with Brittany Higgins broadcast and published on February 15 2021, which Lehrmann claims defamed him by implying he raped Higgins.

Having failed to file the proceedings within the usual limitation period of 12 months, however, Lehrmann has been forced to seek an extension of time.