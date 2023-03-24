Aside from their personal combinations of buffoonery, difficult relationships with the truth, and attendant fondness for shielding themselves from scrutiny, Scott Morrison, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson have one thing in common. The schedule of scandal they created in office was so packed, each controversy tended to blur into one another.

So it takes a second to remember that it wasn’t actually “partygate” that did for Johnson’s time as UK prime minister, but his alleged knowledge of assault allegations levelled at the man he appointed the party’s deputy whip.

Still, partygate — the revelation of several soirées at Number 10, politicians and staffers getting tipsy and breaking the pandemic lockdown legislation Johnson himself introduced, while ordinary Britons were unable to visit their dying relatives — must go down as his defining scandal, the moment from which there was no return.