The lead-up to Saturday’s election in New South Wales has been by all accounts a fairly lacklustre campaign from both sides. In the absence of stirring rhetoric or (outside of gambling reform) much in the way of a contest of ideas, the press has had to focus on some weirder details. And thank God they did.

Manhunt

As New South Wales Parliament was suspended ahead of the upcoming election, the news in the state was dominated by the fact that Parliament had hired private contractors to embark on a statewide manhunt. They were looking for Premier Dominic Perrottet’s younger brother Jean-Claude, along with Liberal power broker Christian Ellis and his mum, Hills Shire Councillor Virginia Ellis, after the trio had failed to appear when called as witnesses to an upper house inquiry three weeks earlier.

The inquiry had heard claims that Perrottet and Christian Ellis had asked a businessman for $50,000 to help them “get rid of” federal MP and then prime minister Scott Morrison’s numbers man Alex Hawke. Channel Nine’s Hayley Francis appeared to be having the time of her life on the story — as did the network’s graphics team — trekking about the state and knocking on doors in pursuit of the trio.