A typical “Meet the Candidates” evening on a stuffy weeknight in Endeavour Ponds/Blooropna/Milatville has a full candidates turnout, and you cast your eye down the table at the front of St Aloysius of the Burning Heart of Jesus Hall or the yellow-brick, well-ramped Mal Colston Memorial Community Centre. The Liberal is either a real estate agent (safe seat) or acned IPA suck (unwinnable). The Labor is either a Per Capita suck or, if unwinnable (it’s reversed), a valiant official from the Amalgamated Gruttlers and Flageolets, who now runs the light gauge restoration society, teaches semaphore at the CAE, and is willing to have a third heart attack to nail down the party’s 16% first preference.

Then there’ll be someone from One Nation (female real estate agent and motivational speaker, cruel mouth), from the Sustainable Development/Flux/Informed Medical Options Party (lycra’d, neurolinguistic programming therapist, with Van Dyke beard, former goat breeder, later found erotically auto-asphyxiated), and delusional independents (if woman — wool-clad divorcee, bookkeeper for the nail salon, supports vegan school lunches and the death penalty; if man — Patagonia hiking jacket, hemp trousers, jackboots, has unproduced serial killer screenplay).

The safe seat Liberals and Labor will pork-barrel, just amounts of money and verbs. The Labor placefiller will ask what bastards ruined this once great country with Qantas in private hands, strikes impossible, kids in camps, licking Uncle Sam’s b— etc. The IPA suck will ask whether the state really has a role in emergency dialysis. The right-wing crazies will warn about 5G and ask why we need shoes (“Do your research, people”). And then there’s the Green.