About midday last Friday, a royal procession hit Balmain’s main street. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns, state member Jo Haylen, Inner West mayor Darcy Byrne and state Labor candidate Philippa Scott descended on local cafe Bertoni, drank lattes and posed for selfies with the locals.

After a suitable interval, the group trooped across the road to Balmain’s iconic pub, the Unity Hall, where they had a few beers for St Patrick’s Day. The PM was in friendly territory — not only is Balmain in his federal electorate but the Labor Party, then called the Labor Electoral League, had its first meeting at the Unity in 1891.

It was a highly staged appearance and both Scott and Albo have plastered photos and videos all over their respective social media feeds. Labor needs to win nine seats to clinch a majority, and according to Labor insiders, Balmain is one of its key targets. Although the incumbent, Greens MP Jamie Parker, has a 10% margin, he is retiring — and the ALP thinks it could be in with a chance.