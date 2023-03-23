Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following mentions a deceased person.

The private healthcare provider referred to the prosecutor over the death of an Aboriginal woman in custody will continue to be responsible for the healthcare of more than 1000 incarcerated people, despite losing the contract for public prisons in the state.

Correct Care Australasia currently provides primary health services at all public prisons in Victoria, its two youth justice centres and one private prison — Victoria’s largest. Its services came under scrutiny following the death of Indigenous woman Veronica Nelson at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre in early 2020.