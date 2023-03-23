Like death follows life, whispers of recession have been stalking central banks and policymakers for months. The global outlook was said to have “darkened significantly” in July. A downturn within 12 months was “effectively certain” as of October. And in January many economists believed the underlying frailties in the world economy were beginning to crack.

In reality, none of this was or is surprising. The axis of history shows happy endings are elusive when ferocious interest rate rises are relied on to tame sky-high inflation, with brutal recessions — or what economists call “hard landings’ — close to a given in such circumstances.

And yet for all that, none of the gloomy warnings have matched the reality on the ground — at least not until now.