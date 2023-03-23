Christian Lives Matter has published the identities of LGBTQIA+ protesters attacked outside an event promoted by the online conservative religious group, calling on them to be “held responsible for their actions”.

This comes as those involved in the event have sought to blame the violence on the protesters for having provocative signs and allegedly blocking a road.

On Tuesday night, a small group of Community Action for Rainbow Rights (CARR) protesters were attacked near a community meeting featuring One Nation MP Mark Latham at St Michael’s Church Hall in Belfield.