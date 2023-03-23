Australian democracy is a world of constant change: competitive positions, streamlined communications, a dynamic politics with more and more responses to the day’s latest…

Wait a minute. That’s not democracy. That’s capitalism.

Don’t get me wrong. Democracy thrives when diversity is strong: people are well informed and policies are tested in a robust marketplace of ideas. Capitalism, however, is interested entirely in the here and now. It cannibalises long-term vision, seducing us into doing the same: constant consumption, immediate gratification.