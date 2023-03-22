Two of The Chainsaw’s top editors have exited as editorial tensions at Nine’s Pedestrian Group remain over the newly launched crypto publication.

Samantha Howard, the site’s head of editorial, is set to stand down from her role, and will instead contribute to the publication in a peripheral role, while The Chainsaw’s former managing editor Dale Warburton departed the site in early February.

A spokesperson for Nine said Howard made the decision to leave on her own accord, while the managing editor role formerly occupied by Warburton has since been “restructured”.