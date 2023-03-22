People say Australia is the lucky country. But lucky for who? Not for the First People of this land.

I am a proud Aboriginal man. I grew up with my family on the Cherbourg Aboriginal settlement in Queensland. The people from this area are known as the Wakka Wakka people, as they lived on both sides of the river. The settlement was built by white people to control Aboriginal people, who were taken off the good land all over Queensland and put on settlements and missions like Cherbourg.

I started working on the settlement when I was just 10, milking cattle. Later I worked as a farmhand and at the sawmill. We worked seven days a week but got paid very little. Our wages were stolen, and my family was given rations by the white people who ran the settlement. Years later, the government had to pay us compensation.