Renters hoping NSW will follow Queensland’s lead and consider rent caps can dream on. Neither of the major parties likely to form government in NSW will follow Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in taking a “serious” look at limiting rent increases as a way to ease stress in the housing market. Both said rent caps did not form part of their housing policies.

“NSW Labor understands renters are under increasing pressure and have a clear and comprehensive plan to reform the rental market,” Labor’s better regulation spokesperson Courtney Houssos said.

“The best way to solve the issue of rising rents is to ensure there is more housing available in the private rental market.”