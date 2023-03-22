Fertility app creators are selling information on their users while simultaneously promising to “protect their privacy”, according to a review of the category’s most popular apps in Australia.

In doing so, companies behind the apps may be exposing their users to data breach risks or reidentification of supposedly anonymised data while potentially misleading them.

On Wednesday, consumer advocacy organisation CHOICE released a privacy analysis from UNSW faculty of law and University of Chicago consumer antitrust studies institute non-resident research fellow Dr Katharine Kemp of the 12 most popular fertility apps in Australia, including Clue, Flo Health, Glow and Ovia Fertility.