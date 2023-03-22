Two men have been arrested and riot police were deployed after LGBTQIA+ protesters and police were attacked in Sydney’s southwest outside a Christian Lives Matter-promoted event featuring One Nation MP Mark Latham.

This comes after Christian Lives Matter group members had foreshadowed violence with protesters in the lead-up to the event, and in its aftermath have defended the attack.

A small group of activists from the Community Action for Rainbow Rights (CARR) said they were punched and pelted with glass bottles and rocks while protesting a preelection community meeting hosting One Nation MP Mark Latham at St Michael’s Church Hall in Belfield last night.