A number of ABC staff walked off the job for an hour this morning and are expected to do so again this afternoon as part of an “angry” response to ABC management’s approach to negotiating a pay deal.

For the first time in more than a decade, strike action caused disruptions to Radio National programs and other broadcasts from about 7am.

Members of the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) are expected to stop work for another hour from 3pm. The union declined to disclose how many members would walk out but the number is understood to be in the low hundreds.