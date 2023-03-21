Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and labour movement veteran Sharan Burrow have been tapped to lead the campaign for a News Corp royal commission, after former PM Kevin Rudd vacated the role this week to take up his post as ambassador to the US.

The appointments were announced in a Nine newspapers op-ed on Tuesday and signal growing bipartisan support for a royal commission into media concentration in Australia, as News Corp executives move to put out fires on multiple fronts.

Turnbull said the case for a royal commission has been “considerably strengthened” by the revelations made in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought against the media behemoth by voting machine maker Dominion, which has accused the Murdoch-controlled Fox News channel of spreading election conspiracy theories it knew to be wrong.