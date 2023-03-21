Australia was in thrall last week as the Albanese government splurged almost $400 billion on nuclear submarines that won’t arrive for decades. Meanwhile, the real battle continued to escalate between China and the West — over technology.

Unlike the submarines, whose long-dated arrival leaves a possibly deadly hole in Australia’s defences, the battle for technology supremacy is live and real today. And there is a link in the shape of Taiwan.

The focus on technology was squarely on display at the recent National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s annual rubber-stamp Parliament where leader Xi Jinping was handed, as expected, his third term in the largely ceremonial role as president.