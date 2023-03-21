“Are we a divided nation? It certainly looks that way, when you’re enjoying a pineapple daiquiri in the Caltex box at the State of Origin.” — Alex Buzo (from memory)
“We acknowledge the traditional owners and custodians of the land on which we stand, the Cammeraygal people of the Eora Nation, and pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging,” the MC intoned from a lectern.
Vague murmurs of approval.
Read more about tough politics in a key NSW seat.
Become a subscriber to get full access to the website, as well as our premium newsletters.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.