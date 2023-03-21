“Are we a divided nation? It certainly looks that way, when you’re enjoying a pineapple daiquiri in the Caltex box at the State of Origin.” — Alex Buzo (from memory)

“We acknowledge the traditional owners and custodians of the land on which we stand, the Cammeraygal people of the Eora Nation, and pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging,” the MC intoned from a lectern.

Vague murmurs of approval.