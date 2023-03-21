Labor is easily outspending the Liberal Party on Facebook and Instagram in the lead-up to the NSW election, with the opposition party’s cash splash focusing on raising the profile of Labor Leader Chris Minns among key demographics.

Political parties typically rely on “organic” social media content, such as a normal Facebook page’s post, to reach their broad, existing audience with a one-size-fits-all message. They supplement this organic reach by spending enormous amounts of money on social media advertising to reach specific audiences with targeted messages.

Crikey analysis of Meta’s ad library shows that the Labor Party and its candidates have spent nearly twice as much as their Liberal opponents on a targeted advertising blitz across its platforms since Parliament was shut down.