Remember The Jetsons? A vision of the future where the transport itself was transportable — with the flying car collapsing into a suitcase after use. Genius! The cartoon sitcom was set in 2062, 39 years from now, and it doesn’t look like we will get anywhere near the flying car utopia of the 1960s.

While flying cars may not be an actuality, we have been silently creating a transport infrastructure calamity over decades that when combined with a rapidly ageing population should be pulling us back into the present.

Australia is ageing and 32% of our older population lives in NSW. As people age, they need new ways to get around — that is, better alternatives to driving.