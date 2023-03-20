NSW Labor says a Nationals minister has “questions to answer” over the close links between a company he controls and a business linked to his family, whose shared offices are covered in political advertising.

Regional Roads Minister Sam Farraway divested his interest in the family haulage company Farra Civil in September 2019, days before he was appointed to his upper house seat, by selling his shares to his brother for $100.

However, the minister has retained his directorship of a different family firm, Warrilee, which shares a principal place of business with Farra Civil, according to corporate records.