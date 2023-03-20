What do we do when somebody — anybody — proposes an idea that would appear to be heresy and a threat to some established order or narrative?

We do pretty much what we always do. We seek to isolate and “other” an individual holding a different opinion — as an example, just take the study of former prime minister Paul Keating’s criticism of the AUKUS submarine deal.

Keating’s perspective on AUKUS has been covered ad nauseam over the past week, and a range of people in the media, politics and policy have sought to isolate Keating and paint his perspective as outdated.