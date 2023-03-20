Members of an obscure Indigenous sovereign citizen group have met with Russian officials in Australia, claiming they discussed establishing “diplomatic relations” and giving support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, Bruce “Buddy” Shillingsworth of the United Sovereign Nations of Terra Nullius group met with Russian Consul-General Igor Arzhaev and other Russian diplomats at the consulate in Sydney. The Facebook page for the Russian consulate in Sydney posted a photograph of the meeting. The photo’s caption was translated by Facebook from Russian into English.

“March 18, the Consul-General of Russia in Sydney IN Arzhaev met with representatives of the Indigenous people of Australia. The event was held in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere,” it read.