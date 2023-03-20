Former Liberal Party “dirt unit” strategist John Macgowan is among the three friends Bruce Lehrmann was in regular contact with on the day Brittany Higgins’ explosive rape allegations surfaced two years ago, he has confirmed to Crikey.

Sources have also told Crikey that another of the friends named in the series of text messages sent and received by Lehrmann on February 15 2021 — as published by the Federal Court last Friday — is Malcolm Turnbull’s nephew Harry Hughes, a former Liberal staffer who is also the grandson of prominent barrister and former attorney-general of Australia Tom Hughes KC.

According to the messages, Lehrmann told Macgowan in the hours following Higgins’ interview with journalist Lisa Wilkinson on The Project that he “needs bags” and would like to “get lit”.