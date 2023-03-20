The defeat of the Fraser government, 40 years ago this month, was a watershed moment in the history of Australian conservatism. In considering the state of the Liberal Party and the broader intellectual right in 2023, it pays to look back to the 1980s for comparisons.

Firstly, consider the parallels.

When Bob Hawke brought Labor to power, seven and a half years after the trauma of the Whitlam Dismissal, conservatives were deeply demoralised. They held office in just two states: Joh Bjelke-Petersen’s Coalition in Queensland and Robin Gray’s Liberals in Tasmania. Importantly, Malcolm Fraser had been a significant disappointment. But rather than mourn his defeat, most conservatives lamented his lack of achievement in office.