A Woolworths online product description that has been accused of being written by an AI model like ChatGPT (Image: Woolworths)

Woolworths has been accused of using an artificial intelligence model like ChatGPT to write a now-deleted product description on its website.

Earlier this week, Reddit user u/novafeels posted a screenshot of a product, Kirin Afternoon Tea Lemon 500ml X 5Pack, on the Woolworths website with a description they claimed was an “unedited blatant” ChatGPT response.

Woolworths (Australia’s biggest supermarket) has product descriptions with unedited blatant chatgpt responses. from ChatGPT

