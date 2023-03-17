There’s so much going on in the war on woke that it’s difficult to keep up for those hard-working frontline reporters at Sky and the News Corp mastheads: just this past week, it’s been the Voice (of course), Australian swimwear company Seafolly, and Monash University’s MBA program.

No wonder, leading anti-woke warrior and Brexiteer Nigel Farage warned the US Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) last week that Australia “has now become one of the wokest places on earth”. (Not all of Australia, he clarified to Sky’s Paul Murray — just Sydney and Melbourne.)

Joke’s on them: despite all the years of hard work by the right-wing commentariat here and in the US, most people think being woke is a good thing.