The NSW Electoral Commission (NSWEC) has warned enrolled voters they must apply for postal ballots by Monday, March 20 with early voting opening on Saturday ahead of the March 25 state poll.

As a peculiarly civil election campaign grinds on, albeit with plenty of grubby side skirmishes, the level of pre-poll voting is being closely watched as an indicator of which way the poll could swing as the Coalition government attempts to claw its way to a fourth term in office.

The NSWEC released initial postal numbers on Thursday, revealing it had received 464,114 ballot applications since applications opened on January 16.