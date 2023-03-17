This article is part of a series. For the full series, go here.

Thousands of internal Hillsong whistleblower documents have now been uploaded to the Parliament House website, opening up access to the largest-ever dump of files showing the financial workings of a megachurch.

The documents were passed by a whistleblower to independent Tasmanian MP Andrew Wilkie who tabled them in federal Parliament a week ago. The files include Hillsong board papers, internal working documents, bank statements and credit card records stretching back well over a decade. There are around 10,000 all up. Such is the volume that it has taken close to a week for the Parliament House tabling office to scan and upload them. The complete record is here.