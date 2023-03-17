This article is part of a series. For the full series, go here.

Hillsong founder Brian Houston received hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax-free honorariums for speaking at churches run by his pastor friends, as part of a round-robin arrangement that has delivered huge wealth to the pastors of international megachurches.

The Hillsong papers tabled by independent MP Andrew Wilkie, now publicly available, show Houston has been paid in the range of US$10,000-$30,000 for appearing at churches run by his friends as well as churches in the extended Hillsong “family” of churches. The payments add up to more than $1 million during the 10 years from 2011.