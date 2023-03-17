On the day news broke of Brittany Higgins’ allegations of rape at Parliament House, Bruce Lehrmann messaged a friend saying he had retained criminal and defamation lawyers and told his then-girlfriend his advice was he would be “up for millions” — but on Thursday he told the Federal Court neither statement was true.

“Rome was burning,” he said. “I [was trying] to put on a brave face.”

The former federal Liberal staffer commenced defamation proceedings last month against journalists Samantha Maiden, Lisa Wilkinson and their respective employers, Network Ten and News Corp, over interviews with Higgins broadcast and published on February 15 2021.