Australian teachers are already using artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT in the classroom, frequently using the technology to come up with lesson materials, provide feedback to students and even to teach subjects that they’re not familiar with.

As the introduction of widely available generative artificial intelligence models has started to disrupt industries around the world, few have been more immediately impacted than education. Widespread concern about how students are using AI models like ChatGPT to “cheat” has led to the majority of Australia’s states and territories banning their use in public school classrooms.

Meanwhile, teachers who’ve embraced the technology, speaking under pseudonyms to Crikey without permission from their respective education departments, found that ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence models are helping them do their jobs.