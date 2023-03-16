Keating: The Musical hit Canberra yesterday for its 2023 return season — and let’s face it, the reviews have been mixed.

Oddly enough, those he targeted have hit back hard. They include, well, pretty much all the media, in addition to Labor’s new high-rating breakfast crew of Anthony Albanese, Richard Marles and Penny Wong. Thankfully Keating was able to fossick out his old ALP membership card hidden behind the antique French clock collection to speak for grassroots Labor.

Characteristically, though, Keating belled the cat on major AUKUS issues glossed over in the joint Labor-Coalition thrust to tie Australia into a forever deal with the USA and the UK.